WILLIAMSON CO., TN (WSMV) – Williamson County Sheriff officials said a man would remain in jail Wednesday after assaulting deputies in court.
Officials said Roger Hathaway, 32, of La Vergne, TN, will remain in jail on charges he assaulted deputies during a court hearing on Jan. 28th. Hathaway was in court for a hearing on charges from 2020 when Brentwood Police authorities arrested him.
According to the report, Hathaway repeatedly tried to address the judge who ordered that he be detained after disrupting court proceedings. WSCO deputies began escorting Hathaway out of the courtroom when he broke away from them, knocked his attorney, and continued his verbal outburst while resisting arrest.
Authorities said once Hathaway was escorted out of the courtroom, he was booked into Williamson County Jail on two charges of assaulting a public servant and another charge of resisting arrest.
