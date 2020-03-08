NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man has been arrested for assaulting an officer after attempting to enter a closed off area from tornado damage.
Officer Edmond D. Strickland was working a fixed post assignment at the corner of Woodland Street and South 10th Ave. when Shawn Ray Green and others attempted to walk through the area.
The area is closed off to pedestrians due to NES working in the area to restore utility poles and power lines.
Officer Strickland informed the the subjects that they could not go through the area and they needed to return the way they came.
Green stated to the officer that he could not be told what to do and attempted to walk around Officer Strickland.
At this time, Officer Strickland stepped in front of Green and was shoved by Green.
Green began a scuffle with the officer and was taken into custody.
No word on charges at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.