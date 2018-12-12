CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested after using two different debit/credit cards at several locations around Clarksville, police announced on Wednesday.
Police said one victim had their purse stolen with multiple debit/credit cards inside from an unlocked vehicle on Dec. 6 around 10:30 a.m. The other victim had lost or had their wallet stolen on Dec. 5.
Both victims had their cards used at several locations around Clarksville. One of the transactions took place around 20 minutes after the card had been stolen.
Detectives located surveillance video of a suspect, later identified as Bobby Webb, attempting to use one of the cards at a business.
On Tuesday, Webb was spotted by detectives walking down Providence Boulevard.
Detectives interviewed Webb, 52, and charged him with several counts of identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail with a bond of $301,000.
Police said the investigation was continuing and additional charges are pending and expected to reach a total of 40 felony charges of identity theft and fraudulent use of credit card.
There was over $1,000 in fraudulent debit/credit card charges, according to police.
Police are following leads to identify another suspect. Anyone with information can contact Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5295.
