NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly hit a Metro police officer with his car last month.
William Leggett, 63, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.
The incident happened Sept. 23 in the parking lot behind the Knights Inn on Bell Road.
Police responded to the area after receiving a report about suspicious people causing a disturbance. Officers said they came across four people who were inside a white car parked in the lot.
Leggett, who was the driver, reportedly consented for officers to search the car and got out of the vehicle. His passengers would not exit the car, according to the report.
At one point, Leggett got back inside his vehicle and started to drive away as Officer Arend Groeneweg was walking in front of him. The officer was hit in the knee as he jumped out of the way.
Leggett reportedly kept driving, prompting a brief police pursuit that went onto Interstate 24.
Leggett was booked into jail early Tuesday morning and is being held on $30,000 bond.
