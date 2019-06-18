LINDEN, TN (WSMV) - A Perry County man was arrested on arson charges after a fire at a Perry County business, authorities announced on Tuesday.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating the fire at All American Sports Bar on Monday shortly after firefighters responded to the Airport Ridge Road business.
Agents developed information identifying Ronnie Clark, 57, as the suspect setting the fire.
Clark was arrested on Monday night and charged with one count of aggravated arson. He is being held at the Perry County Jail on $100,000 bond.
