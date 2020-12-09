NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man who they believe has robbed five cellphone stores since September.
Officials say through the use of citizens tips, the suspect was identified as 37-year-old Terry Staggs.
Staggs is suspected of robbing the following five stores, two at gunpoint:
- November 28, T Mobile, 321 Harding Place (gunpoint);
- November 24, Cricket, 825 Murfreesboro Pike;
- November 17, 97B Wallace Road, Metro PCS (gunpoint);
- November 10, Boost Mobile, 3734 Nolensville Pike;
- September 16, T Mobile, 321 Harding Place.
Staggs was arrested on Hickory Hollow Lane on Tuesday night and is being charged in 3 cellphone store robbery cases for now, with additional charges anticipated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.