HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A manhunt is underway in Humphreys County Tuesday morning for a man who allegedly used a machete to steal a car.
The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office says John Benchoff, aka John Butler, is wanted for carjacking and evading arrest.
Benchoff reportedly used a machete to steal a car on Ogden Road. He was being given a ride when deputies tried to pull over the car which led to Benchoff forcing the driver from the car with the machete.
The vehicle he got away in is a red and silver 1993 Buick Skylark, TN license plate 7L65W7.
Officials say Benchoff is also armed with a firearm. According to the sheriff's office, he is a "career criminal and violence is certainly something he does not shy away from."
If anyone had information as to his whereabouts please contact HCSO or dial 911. Tips may also be emailed to cid@hcsotn.com.
