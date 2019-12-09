NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- One suspect is in custody after stealing a sheriff department cruiser, and leading officers on a chase into another county.
The unnamed suspect allegedly stole a Montgomery County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle and drove away from officers.
The suspect led officers on a chase eastward through Montgomery County, and into Cheatham County, where the driver allegedly struck a Cheatham County Sheriff investigator and that person’s vehicle before coming to a stop.
Police tell News4 that the investigator who was struck by the suspect was transported to Skyline Medical Center to be checked out for non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was taken into custody, and there is no word yet on his condition.
News4 has crews headed to the scene where the suspect was captured and will have additional information as it becomes available.
