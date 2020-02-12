CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Cumberland County man was arrested for shooting two people on Tuesday night.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Pichard, 24, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Cumberland County Jail and released on a $15,000 bond.
Authorities responded to a shooting call on Wilbanks Road off Highway 70N around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies found Joshua Houston, 35, and Marvin Joe Randolph, 37, both of Crossville, had been shot. They were taken to area trauma centers where they remain in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.