WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A person has been air lifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after suffering burns from a fire in Wilson County.
On Wednesday, a fire was reported at Advanced Propane on Highway 109 near the Academy Road exit.
Wilson County Mayor, Randall Hutto, said a spark caused the fire as a driver was unloading the truck at the business.
According to Hutto the fire has been put out.
Details of the mans condition have not been released.
