NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man admitted to setting fires at three downtown businesses over the course of two years including corporate offices for Goodwill Industries and Haddox Pharmacy.
William Warner, 25, is charged with felony arson in the separate fire incidents.
The first occurred on April 14, 2017 around 2 a.m. at a business on 826 3rd Avenue North, a fire which destroyed the building.
The second occurred on June 12, 2017 around 2:15 a.m. at corporate offices for Goodwill Industries on 1015 Herman Street. That fire destroyed the building as well.
In the most recent incident that occurred on January 2, Warner admitted to setting fire to the Haddox Pharmacy on 1508 Charlotte Pike.
This is a developing story.
