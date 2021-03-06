An eyewitness explained the moments after a shooting on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Saturday afternoon.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place after a possible road rage incident on the eastbound side of I-24 near the Interstate 840 exit just before 1 p.m.
The victim was taking by Life Flight to a hospital, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said. Currently, the condition of the victim is unknown.
“I was shaken. I mean, it was almost like the wild west,” witness Carl Bauer said.
Bauer said gun shots were flying across the interstate in middle of the day.
“The next thing I know the window comes down and his arm comes out. I could see the gun and the next thing I see are shell casings being popped out,” Bauer said. “When he bailed off to the right for some reason my natural instinct was follow him.”
Carl Bauer not only saw the incident, but even tried to track down the suspect.
“He was weaving and dodging and driving very erratic,” Bauer said.
Bauer said he spoke with a 911 dispatcher the along the way.
“I’M giving live feed, as far as where he is going…what bridge we’re crossing over,” Bauer said.
After about a five-minute drive, Bauer said he lost the suspect in a nearby neighborhood.
“I was helping Murfreesboro Police Department patrol the area because I knew the car. if I has saw it again, I would have known it was it,” Bauer said.
Bauer said something this, should never happen.
“Whether they’re distracted or what and they swerve into someone else’s lane and makes somebody mad. You don’t have the right to just shoot somebody,” Bauer said.
Bauer said he only has a sharpie in his, but he able to write the license plate number on his console and give it to law enforcement.
Detectives from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are following leads. The shooting is “is an active and ongoing investigation,” the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said. They did not release any details about the suspect’s car.
