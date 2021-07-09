GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The man accused of the deadliest mass murder in Tennessee history appears in court on Friday.

Michael Cummins was charged with eight first-degree murders. He is accused of the murders of eight people, including his parents and a 12-year-old child, in 2019.

On Friday, Cummins will appear for a motions hearing.

Man accused of killing 7 in Westmoreland faces seven murder charges Michael Cummins, accused of killing seven people at two Westmoreland homes last month, has been charged with first degree murder with the death of another Westmoreland man.

Cummins will face the death penalty in front of what has been decided as a sequestered jury.

+2 Prosecutors to seek death penalty against accused Westmoreland murder suspect Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Michael Lee Cummins, who was indicted on Thursday in a 12-count indictment that includes first-degree murder of eight persons, the district attorney’s office announced.

Cummins recently appeared in Summer County Court in April for one of four motion hearings.

Man accused of killing eight people appears in court SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A man appeared in court on Friday morning for the first time in almost two years since police arrested and charged …

His trial was set for April of 2022. There is a possibility of different trials for the murders.

Trial date set for Michael Cummins in Sumner County SUMNER COUNTY (WSMV) - A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing more than half a dozen people in 2019 in Sumner County.

News 4 is in the courtroom today and will have updates throughout the day on-air and online.