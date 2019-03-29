CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man wanted for the shooting of an 18-year-old man has turned himself in to the Montgomery County Jail.
Mark Duane Broaden Jr., 19, was charged with attempted homicide Friday evening.
Police had an outstanding warrant fro Broaden, who they said shot an 18-year-old man following an argument inside a car. Broaden is accused of shooting the teen as he fled the car. The shooting left the victim paralyzed.
"Thanks to the news media and public for disseminating the information that Broaden had an outstanding warrant," said Clarksville Police PIO Jim Knoll in a news release. "There is no doubt the pressure from the news media was a driving factor for him surrendering himself within four hours after the release of information."
