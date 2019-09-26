NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An attempted homicide suspect wanted for shooting his ex-girlfriend has died.
Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Jarel Wilson, shot his ex-girlfriend on Aug. 20. Authorities were trying to serve a search warrant at a condominium in the 700 block of Bradburn Village Way based on information telling them Wilson was at the condominium. They then heard a single shot from inside the residence at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Negotiators and the Special Response Team were called in to help. After over four hours of no contact with Wilson, officers went inside and found him dead just before 3 p.m. in the attic. He had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.
Detectives issued an attempted homicide warrant back in August accusing Wilson of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head at her apartment on Old Hickory Blvd.
Their 4-year-old daughter witnessed the shooting. Wilson then drove his ex-girlfriend to a hospital where he dropped her off and fled. She is still recovering from her injuries.
