NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The teenager accused of going on a crime spree after allegedly shoplifting pizzas is expected to appear in court Thursday.
Dajuantez Stewart, 18, is accused of shooting at the Family Dollar employee who confronted him about stealing five frozen pizzas at the Jefferson Street location on Jan. 4.
According to the affidavit, Stewart was seen running to the parking lot and getting into the front passenger seat of a Nissan Juke.
When the Family Dollar employee confronted him, he allegedly started firing shots.
One of those bullets hit the window of a woman's car nearby. The glass shattered, causing multiple cuts to her face. The bullets also struck a window in a nearby building.
Police said the suspect later wrecked the vehicle at the intersection of 3rd Avenue North and James Robertson Parkway.
A few minutes later, a man flagged down police in the area and told them he was robbed at gunpoint and had his car stolen by two men dressed in black clothing with guns.
Police said they obtained surveillance video showing Stewart driving the Nissan Juke. They also reportedly found a picture on his Instagram profile of Stewart wearing the same jacket he wore when he allegedly robbed the store, along with a video of himself inside of the car that was stolen.
Police said the Nissan Juke was reported stolen on Dec. 30 from a location on Gallatin Pike. The vehicle had delear tags from Smyrna.
Stewart is facing nine charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery and vandalism.
