NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville rape suspect came face-to-face with his accuser on Friday during a court appearance.

Devon Gooden is accused of raping a woman at a Nashville apartment complex.

The victim gave a heart-breaking testimony detailing the attack.

The judge cleared the courtroom prior to her testimony. Only attorneys, Gooden and media were allowed to stay, but the judge forbid the recording of the victim’s testimony.

Two women Gooden is accused of robbing also testified during the hearing.

“As soon as I went to push the elevator button, he grabbed me from behind, put his hand over my mouth and told me not to yell while simultaneously pulling out a gun,” Casey Shelton testified.

Another woman, Allison Farrar, testified that Gooden rode up to her in Berry Hill in January on an electric scooter and asked if she smelled a fire. When she said no, Gooden rode off.

“It was this loud screech of it making a turn," said Farrar. “I could hear the wheels approach and I heard the scooter slam on the ground and that’s when I felt someone grab me...I was screaming and he put his hand over my mouth and I knew that something was about to happen so I started fighting for my life.”

Farrar says she managed to kick him away and get help without getting hurt.

A Metro Police detective also took the stand.

Police said Gooden was arrested based on surveillance video showing his face and they were able to track him to a hotel room after using street cameras.

The detective said Gooden admitted to the robberies, but denied that he had raped the woman.

The case was bound over to the Davidson County Grand Jury.