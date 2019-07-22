NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is accused of randomly shooting at cars in East Nashville near Shelby Avenue and South 7th Street.
“It’s kind of frightening, anybody can be at the scene at the time, including children,” said Marcus Wilson, who lives nearby. “We could just be riding by. Man, that’s frightening.”
Police said a resident reported the shooting and, according to the arrest affidavit, video from nearby homes shows a shirtless man running into the street and shooting at an F-150 truck as it drives by.
Police identified the man as Antonio Flenoy.
When police finally found Flenoy, he ran into a nearby apartment, eventually surrendering to police.
Flenoy told police if there was video of him walking around with a gun it was a BB gun, but a neighbor found a Smith & Wesson wrapped in a towel nearby. Police are now investigating its connection.
Flenoy has a violent criminal history. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon a few months ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.