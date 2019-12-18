NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In the minutes before a Madison man allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered a beloved counselor, testimony revealed he was checking out a book from the library.
Brian Conley faced a judge in the murder of Melissa Hamilton Wednesday morning, who ultimately bound his case over to the grand jury. In disturbing testimony, brazen details of his alleged crime were revealed.
The reason Conley gave his coworkers for not showing up to work on December 4 is chilling. “He said, ‘man I’m getting my hand sewn up,’ his coworker Chistopher Ghist recalled. “He said, ‘I hurt my hand playing with my knife last night.” It was the day after Hamilton was found brutally stabbed in her Madison office.
Wednesday, four of Conley’s coworkers testified against him. All recall seeing Conley with a bandage wrapped around his hand. His story varied. “He gave me a story about riding his bicycle home and going around curve,” Christ Berg testified. “A car swerved toward him so he jumped off his bicycle.”
They also each picked him out of surveillance photos from the night of the murder. Still wearing his work uniform, his company logo brandished across his hard hat, the video captured Conley checking out a book on carpentry at the public library, before riding down the street to Hamilton's counseling center.
“Does it show the same individual we've seen in all these other clips entering into the counseling center?” Assistant District Attorney Pam Anderson asked the metro detective on the stand. “Correct,” he replied. “Can you at this point see that there's in fact the shadow of two individuals inside that counseling center?” “Yes,” Detective Christopher Cote confirmed. “At 7:38 p.m. and 31 seconds, the light is on, 7:38 p.m. and 32 seconds, the light is off.”
