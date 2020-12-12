GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The man wanted on two counts of murder was found dead inside his Gallatin home on Sunday, the TBI said.
Kevin Marc Moore, 31, was placed on the TBI's Most Wanted list on Sunday morning.
The search for TBI Most Wanted fugitive Kevin Moore is resolved. Moore was found deceased in his home Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Lvel4Ruu43— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 13, 2020
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office believed Moore was responsible for the deadly shootings of a 9-year-old boy and a 31-year-old woman.
Deputies were called to a home in Bethpage for a report of a shooting on Friday. Upon arrival, deputies located the boy and the woman with "obvious gunshot wounds."
Moore "was a person known to the family of the deceased," according to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities are trying to locate Moore, who is being "considered armed and dangerous."
Anyone with any information about Moore is asked to call the Sumner County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (615)451-3838.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.