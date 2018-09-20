A jury found Christopher McLawhorn guilty on all charges Thursday in the stabbing death of Tiffany Ferguson, a Nashville nurse who was killed inside her home.
The charges include first degree murder and first degree premeditated murder.
The jury began deliberations on Thursday afternoon. The accused killer McLawhorn waived his right to testify shortly before the court broke for lunch on Thursday.
Closing arguments began after the lunch break and the jury got the case by mid-afternoon. The verdict came in around 4:50 p.m.
Metro Nashville Police Detective Chad Gish testified on Thursday morning how McLawhorn’s phone activity connected him to the murder of Tiffany Ferguson inside her condo near Wedgewood Avenue in south Nashville.
Gish forensically analyzed the phone and found several incriminating Google searches.
Following the stabbing, Gish testified McLawhorn searched “Nashville stabbing” and clicked on several local news station articles about Ferguson’s murder.
Gish also testified McLawhorn also searched “Does rain wash away fingerprints?”
He said following the stabbing that McLawhorn also looked up murder-erotica pornography.
Gish said he also searched for a pawn shop that was near the scene of the crime.
He said McLawhorn sold Ferguson’s roommate’s ring that he had stolen the morning of the murder at that pawn shop.
The jury will begin deliberations after closing arguments end and could have a verdict this afternoon.
On Wednesday, the testimony centered around DNA samples recovered from Ferguson’s roommates and anyone else who spent time in the victim’s apartment.
Police said Christopher McLawhorn walked into the apartment in the middle of the night intending to pull off a robbery, instead he stabbed Ferguson to death.
A Metro Police detective took to the stand on Wednesday morning outlining how they went about finding any potential suspects, including taking DNA samples and photos.
“During the course of the investigation, we realized they’d be in close proximity, winter months. It’s human nature to defend yourself,” testified Metro Police Det. Anthony Chandler. “It’s possible injuries are not seen to the naked eye not on the facial area.”
The trial is expected to conclude on Thursday.
MCLAWHORN'S CELLMATE TESTIFIES
The cellmate of the man accused of killing a Nashville nurse inside her condo testified on Tuesday, the second day of the trial.
David Faulk took the stand and said that Christopher McLawhorn confessed to him that he killed Tiffany Ferguson.
During testimony he gave graphic details of what McLawhorn told him during their time in jail together, including how and where he stabbed Ferguson and that he only got away with one piece of jewelry from her apartment, a ring that he pawned for $300.
Faulk also testified that McLawhorn was obsesses with the news coverage of what he had done.
“He liked the coverage and would go watch the coverage on TV,” Faulk testified. “He said one picture was better than the other and didn’t like one of the pictures. He would come back every time the news was on to see the media coverage on it.”
On Monday, the woman's roommate and twin sister took the stand - as well as a slew of Metro police officers working the case. The jury also heard from the man who last saw Ferguson alive and what happened in the moments before her death.
McLawhorn, a homeless man, is accused of killing Ferguson – as well as stealing her purse and laptop.
He’s been charged with first-degree murder and premeditated murder.
Police said McLawhorn walked into the 23-year-old’s Wedgewood Avenue condo to rob her and he ended up killing her in February 2017.
“The first thing that woke me up was a scream that morning,” said Melissa Thornily, tearfully recounting the moment she found her roommate stabbed in her bed. “I jumped up out of my bed and grabbed my phone and my glasses and I ran out of my bedroom door and I saw the front door was open.”
“I locked the door and just started screaming for Tiffany, yelling her name,” Thornily said. “I ran back into her room. She was laying in her bed. Her moth was open, there was blood.”
Ferguson was stabbed nine times. She did not survive the attack.
“I did chest compressions, the 911 operator stayed on the phone. They told me to keep counting,” said Thornily, who desperately tried to save her roommate, a friend she’s known since college. “She had one short breath at one point but that was all.”
TIFFANY’S LAST MOMENTS
It all happened after a night out drinking with friends.
A crime of opportunity, police said, since her apartment door was found unlocked.
A co-worker who was out with Tiffany that night said the two of them had returned to her apartment and fooled around a bit.
“Things just between us were getting awkward [and] decided to talk about it later,” said Michael Sanborn, the last person to see Tiffany alive. “I lived down the street, so we decided I’d go home.”
Sanborn said he didn’t try to lock the door on the way out of Ferguson’s apartment that night, but agreed not figuring out how is something that’s haunted him.
Police quickly ruled out Sanborn as a suspect.
“I figured I was one of the last ones to see her and so I needed to go [police]…what I knew,” he said in court.
While they knew Sanborn was innocent, police had a lot of work ahead of them before they identified McLawhorn as a suspect.
A TRAIL OF EVIDENCE
Officers that worked the case also testified in court on Monday.
An early motive for Tiffany’s murder was robbery – police discovered both her purse and computer were missing from the scene along with something else – the murder weapon.
“The knife was missing out of the block,” said Tiffany’s roommate, Melissa Thornily.
Tiffany’s purse was found by the side of the apartment building on the end of the street.
At the same time police were interviewing Thornily, another crime was happening right in the same neighborhood.
“We were told that a white male was in the area of 8th avenue south and Wedgewood breaking into vehicles,” said Sgt. Steven Steven Wiser.
Police say they found a trail of evidence leading to McLawhorn,
Crime scene investigators found fingerprints in the dust on the top of Tiffany’s headboard and recovered a hat and a footprint in a wooded area near the interstate -- a hat McLawhorn’s seen wearing in old photos.
Tiffany’s purse was found outside in the rain along with her laptop with a knife inside.
A POSSIBLE CONFESSION?
McLawhorn watched and followed along through hours of emotional testimony on Monday -- showing little emotion of his own as he faces charges in the murder of Tiffany Ferguson.
Late on Monday, just before the jury went home for the day, McLawhorn’s cellmate took the stand.
“At first he’s like, ‘she started screaming,’” the man recalled to the court. “He got scared and by time it was over, stabbed her.”
The man will continue his testimony on Tuesday.
