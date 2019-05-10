GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Michael Cummins, accused of killing six people in Westmoreland last month, has been charged with first degree murder with the death of another Westmoreland man.
The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that an arrest warrant has been issued against Cummins in connection with the death of Westmoreland resident Jim Dunn, killed April 17.
Cummins was released from the hospital late Friday, and was transported to the Sumner County Jail where he was booked on these charges:
- 6 Counts: First Degree Murder
- 1 Count: Criminal Homicide
- 1 Count: Attempt To Commit First Degree Murder
- 1 Count: Theft
Deputies were dispatched to 1260 Ransom Mandrell Rd., Westmoreland, in reference to a fire and Dunn being missing. A male, later identified as Dunn, was found around 75 yards from the burned cabin. Dunn's head was found about 25 yards away from the body.
During the investigation, deputies learned that Dunn had a missing 30-30 rifle. It was later found inside the home at Charles Brown Road where six bodies were found and a seventh victim was injured.
Cummins was seen on April 27 carrying a rifle that matched the description of Dunn's firearm. He was also seen carrying other stolen property from the wooded area behind the victim's land.
Cummins made statements that he had stolen property from the "Chicken Man" (Dunn).
According to the arrest affidavits, all six people killed - David Cummins, Clara Cummins, Charles Hosale, Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee, Rachel McGlothlin-Pee and Marsha Nuckols - died from blunt force trauma to the head. They were found inside the home on April 27.
Mary Sue Hosale was found alive inside the home was found inside the Charles Brown Road home. She sustained blunt force trauma to the head.
When the bodies were found, Michael Cummins was nearby and fled into the woods. A manhunt ensued and during the night he was arrested after being shot by law enforcement officers after brandishing a hatchet.
A few days before the bodies were found, Michael Cummins stole a car from Shirley Fehrle, who was found dead inside her Luby Brown Road home.
On April 26, Michael Cummins showed up at his uncle's trailer at 245 Keen Hollow Rd. wearing girls shoes, according to the affidavit.
He borrowed a pair of shoes from his cousin, Duwayne Robinson, and left the girls shoes at the home.
Cummins admitted to detectives he wore the shoes and left them at his uncle's trailer.
Detectives said the tread pattern on the girls shoes was consistent with shoe impressions in what appears to be blood found inside the Charles Brown Road home.
