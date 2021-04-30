SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A man appeared in court on Friday morning for the first time in almost two years since police arrested and charged him with eight first-degree murders.

Michael Cummins, accused of the deadliest mass murder in Tennessee history, appeared in court Friday for one of four motion hearings before his trial was set in April of 2022. He is charged with the murders of eight people, including his parents and a 12-year-old child.

"To make sure that when we get ready to have trial all the contiguous motions have been disposed of so that the trial will run more smoothly," District Attorney General for Sumner County Ray Whitley said.

He will face the death penalty in front of what has been decided as a sequestered jury.

"A lot of publicity to this case, and when you have eight people that have been killed and several attacks, there is a lot of public interest," Whitley said.

There is a possibility of different trials for the murders.

"The defense filed a motion to sever the counts in the case. We are opposing that we feel like it should be tried together because it pretty well happened at the same time in the same manner," Whitley said.

Whitley said the lone survivor, Cummins' grandmother, who survived a beating, was brought in for a deposition this month to preserve her testimony.

"Obviously, she was injured very severely and an older person. We want to make sure testimony available when the case comes up," Whitley said.

As of now, Cummins is set to stand trial. Whitley will not discuss if he is still under examination.