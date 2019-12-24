NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The man accused of robbing a Mapco store while holding a knife to a woman's throat was arrested by Metro PD Monday night.
Police say 26-year-old Zachary Hubbard was arrested panhandling outside a Dollar General store on Lebanon Pike Monday evening.
He is accused in two convenience store robberies earlier in December.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The first robbery happened December 4th at a Mapco store on Stewarts Ferry Pike. This is where he allegedly put a knife to the throat of a woman outside of the store. He then forced the woman inside, demanded and received money from the clerk, and ran off. The woman suffered a minor cut on her neck from the knife.
The second robbery he's accused of happened December 10th, at another Mapco store, located on Harding Pike. Police say Hubbard has previous convictions for a robbery and evading arrest in Knox county.
He remains in the custody of the Davidson County Sheriff, held on a $200,000 bond.
