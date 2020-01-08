CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man accused of trying to run over one police officer and then firing shots at another during a high-speed pursuit in Clarksville back in 2018 has pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges.
U.S. District Attorney Don Cochran's Office said 22-year-old Elique Camacho entered the plea on Monday to possessing a firearm. He was previously convicted of domestic assault in January 2017 and prohibited from using a firearm.
The plea agreement calls for Camacho to receive a sentence of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 18, 2020.
Camacho was indicted in July 2018 after a June 24, 2018 domestic violence incident. Police were initially called to a home in the 1500 block of Armistead Drive just before 10:20 p.m. that day.
According to the police department, Elique Camacho was belligerently drunk when he showed up at his relative's house, which is where he allegedly struck a 12-year-old girl in the head with a closed fist.
Clarksville Officer Stephen Hurt said Camacho tried to run him over in a Mitsubishi Eclipse when he arrived at the scene. Hurt was reportedly struck in the hand as Camacho drove away.
Other officers then encountered Camacho moments later at the intersection of Quin Lane and Fort Campbell Boulevard.
Camacho allegedly drove away when officers approached his vehicle, leading them on a high-speed pursuit.
Clarksville Officer Steven Deering said Camacho fired several rounds at officers before he was rammed by a patrol car. Camacho then reportedly got out of his car and ran off.
With the help of a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter, detectives were able to track Camacho to Eggars Court and take him into custody around 9:45 a.m. the next day. Camacho was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, along with domestic assault and evading arrest.
The Clarksville native already had a revoked driver's license and previous arrests for domestic assault and drug possession. The two officers who were injured during the incident recovered from their injuries.
