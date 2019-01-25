GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Sumner County man was arrested after allegedly firing his gun, narrowly missing a deputy.
Deputies were at the home on Peggy Court to serve a warrant to 35-year-old Jack Christian, who was wanted in connection with an armed assault in Greenbrier.
When deputies knocked on the front door just after 4 a.m. Thursday, Raymond Christian allegedly fired a single shot through the door where one of the deputies was standing.
The deputies took cover, and were able to make contact with the suspect.
Raymond Christian, 83, willingly came outside and was taken into custody without incident.
Jack Christian was also arrested for his active warrant.
Raymond Christian is charged with reckless endangerment. His bond was set at $25,000.
