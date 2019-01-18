NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a man stabbed and killed his grandmother inside their East Nashville home overnight.
Xavier Lavender, 24, is charged with criminal homicide.
Police responded to the home in S. 10th Street around 10 p.m. Thursday and found Gwendolyn Lavender dead from multiple stab wounds.
Lavender, 68, worked for the Metro Nashville Police Department as a school crossing guard outside Kirkpatrick Elementary.
