JOHNSON CITY, TN (WCYB) - A man accused of driving his car through Black Lives Matter protesters in a crosswalk on Saturday night entered a plea of not guilty during a court appearance on Tuesday.
Jared Lafer appeared in a Washington County court for the first time on Tuesday. He has been charged with aggravated assault after cell phone video captured what police said was his car driving through the protesters. One man went to the hospital with both of his legs broken.
Lafer's attorney said after the hearing he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time with his wife and three kids in the car just after dinner.
Robin Ellis, president of the NAACP for Yancey and Mitchell Counties, is calling for the incident to be treated as a hate crime. Ellis wrote a letter calling for the Johnson City NAACP to take action.
Lafer, of Bakersville, NC, turned himself in Monday after a two-day search by police.
