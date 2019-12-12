Theodore R. Pointer III

Theodore R. Pointer III

 LaVergne Police Department

LaVERGNE, TN (WSMV) - LaVergne Police have arrested a man accused of bigamy and identity theft.

According to investigators, Theodore R. Pointer III was arrested on Tuesday. He was known to go by Noah R. Lyles and Noah R. Muhammad III as recently as 2018.

Investigators are searching for victims to come forward. He is thought to have multiple wives, ex-wives, and fiancees. If you have information, call LaVergne Police Department at 615-287-8747 or email Detective Steve Crotts at scrotts@lavergnetn.gov.

