A Murfreesboro man charged with three counts of bank robbery throughout Middle Tennessee was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury, U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee announced on Thursday.

Malik Armstrong, 24, is accused of robbing banks in Clarksville and Antioch in July and another bank in Antioch in August.

Armstrong is alleged to have entered the U.S. Bank on Fort Campbell Boulevard on July 9 and presented a note demanding cash.

Ten days later, he is alleged to have walked into the Bell Road branch of Fifth Third Bank in Antioch and presented a similar note. The investigation after the robbery determined the suspect resembled the physical description from the Clarksville bank robbery and the demand note was almost identical.

On Aug. 15, the Bell Road branch of U.S. Bank in Antioch was robbed using the same manner as the previous two robberies and by the same individual who had been identified as Armstrong.

A criminal complaint was filed on Aug. 16 and Armstrong was arrested on Aug. 31 after being located in West Tennessee.

If convicted, Armstrong faces up to 20 years in prison on each case.