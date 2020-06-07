CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Christian County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a Dawson Springs man after he tried to murder a Christian County Sheriff's Office deputy off Eagle Way ByPass Saturday night.
The Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Bradley Wayne Dunning was involved in an ATV accident around 10 p.m. near Eagle Way By-Pass and Pennyrile Parkway.
Sgt. Brandon Myers, who was on routine patrol, saw the ATV and got out to check on Dunning, who was complaining of injuries from the accident.
As Sgt. Myers was trying to render aid, Dunning showed a handgun and tried to shoot Sgt. Myers in the head. The gun malfunctioned and did not fire, allowing Sgt. Myers to successfully take Dunning into custody and call for backup.
As deputies investigated further, they discovered the ATV Dunning was driving was recently stolen from a building at Tie Breaker Park in Hopkinsville. Deputies also determined Dunning had a stolen pickup truck out of Princeton, KY, in his possession, which was also recovered in the area.
Dunning has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, third degree burglary, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
He is currently being held in the Christian County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.