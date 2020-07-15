Man accused of attempted rape of motel housekeeper arrested

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A man charged in an attempted rape of a Nashville housekeeper is now behind bars.
Metro Police say last month Charles Craig attacked a female housekeeper inside a room at the Extended Stay motel on Elm Hill Pike.
Police told News4 the woman fought Craig until another man came into the room leading Craig to run off.
Online arrest records show Craig was booked into jail Tuesday night.
