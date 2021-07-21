WARNING: The content in this article is graphic in nature
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he entered a SoBro restaurant and attempted to rape a woman who was dining inside.
According to an arrest report, 39-year-old Fredrick Talley entered The Goat restaurant on Elm Street around 8 p.m. Thursday and approached the woman from behind before dropping his pants and underwear.
Talley then allegedly grabbed the woman by the back of her head and attempted to force her to make contact with his exposed groin area.
According to the report, the woman's face made contact with Talley's genitals.
The woman and witnesses sitting at her table told investigators they believed Talley was attempting to force them into her mouth.
The woman received a large bruise on her right arm from the incident.
Metro Police were able to identify Talley using surveillance footage captured inside the restaurant.
The woman confirmed the suspect's identity in a photo lineup on Tuesday.
Talley is now charged with felony attempted rape and is being held on $100,000 bond.
