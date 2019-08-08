NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 23-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault for an attack on a woman last week, according to police.
Metro Police said Joequarius Williams, 23, attacked the 27-year-old victim in the 800 block of Glastonbury Road on Aug. 2.
The woman had been walking from work to a bus stop on Murfreesboro Pike around noon when Williams stopped and offered her a ride. The victim accepted the ride.
As he drove, Williams began to make unsolicited sexual advances, according to police. When they arrived at the victim’s apartment complex, she quickly got out of the car.
Surveillance video showed Williams waiting for the victim to walk out of view prior to jogging in her direction.
The victim reported that Williams attacked her in a breezeway, placing her in a chokehold until she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she felt herself being dragged across a parking lot. Williams, seeing her awake, again choked her causing her to again briefly lose consciousness.
When she awoke, Williams fled, apparently frightened by a maintenance man.
Police anticipate additional charges to be filed in relation to the case.
Police said Williams was driving a black Dodge Charger with front right bumper damage. Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Williams is asked to contact Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7540.
Williams is jailed in lieu of $80,000 bond.
