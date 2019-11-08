DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - A man accused in the May 2018 shooting death of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker has entered a not guilty plea on federal charges against him.
Steven Wiggins reportedly shot Baker multiple times and then set his patrol car on fire.
According to the U.S. Attorney General's Office, Wiggins made an initial appearance on Thursday in court and was arraigned on federal charges. The federal case will continue to move in parallels with a separate case against him in Dickson.
According to investigators, Baker encountered Wiggins and Erika Castro-Miles in a stolen vehicle with a flat tire. Baker then reportedly ordered Wiggins and Castro-Miles out of the car. According to court documents, Wiggins told Baker that his door was stuck, so the officer ordered both suspects to exit the vehicle from the passenger side.
When Baker walked around the rear of the car, Wiggins allegedly fired at least five shots from a .45 caliber pistol. According to the complaint, Baker was hit by at least one of the bullets and, in an effort to seek cover, collapsed several yards away from the scene.
Wiggins then allegedly approached Baker and fired several rounds at close range. The autopsy reports Baker suffered six gunshot wounds, including three to his head.
Officials said after shooting Baker, Wiggins set the police cruiser on fire, with Baker inside.
No federal court date has yet been set for Wiggins.
