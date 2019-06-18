CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville man was accidentally shot on Tuesday afternoon on Caldwell Lane, according to police.
Police responded to a call for a shooting in progress at 208 Caldwell Dr. around 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man outside with a gunshot wound to his upper right chest area.
It was determined that the man had been accidentally shot by Dwight Seay. Seay was holding a .22 caliber handgun, accidently shot it and the bullet struck the victim walking outside.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a Nashville hospital. Police said the victim was conscious, alert and talking when transported.
Seay was charged with reckless endangerment and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.