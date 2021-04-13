MCMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police said a man accidentally shot himself in a dressing room this afternoon at a McMinnville Walmart.
While trying on a pair of pants at the Walmart on North Chancery Street, police said a man dropped a gun that went off.
Police added that the gun fell out of the pants he wore into the store and fired after it hit the floor. The bullet fired hit the man in the back of his leg and then lodged in his ankle.
No other injuries have been reported and the McMinnville Police are investigating the event further.
