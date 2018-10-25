RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A mama cow is recovering after being pulled from a sinkhole on Yeargan Road.
Fire and rescue crew members posted photos on their Facebook page. They say the cow's baby calf went looking for her, and found her wedged five feet down a nine foot hole.
Crews had to use a tractor to pull her out. They say she is weak, but recovering and the sinkhole has been filled so no other animals can fall in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.