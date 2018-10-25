RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A mama cow is recovering after being pulled from a sinkhole on Yeargan Road.

Fire and rescue crew members posted photos on their Facebook page. They say the cow's baby calf went looking for her, and found her wedged five feet down a nine foot hole.

Crews had to use a tractor to pull her out. They say she is weak, but recovering and the sinkhole has been filled so no other animals can fall in.

