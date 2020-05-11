NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With retail stores reopening in Nashville this week, two of Middle Tennessee’s largest malls are working to keep their customers safe.
The Mall at Green Hills will be opening their doors on Wednesday, while Opry Mills opened on Monday. For every business though, large or small they must follow strict protocols for keeping it safe.
“We are ready to reopen the center,” Norah Buikstra, who is the general manager of the Mall at Green Hills, said.
Buikstra said it’s all about keeping your distance from one another
“We have re-arranged a lot of furniture, even removed furniture to allow for better social distancing,” Buikstra said.
Signs are posted throughout the mall to remind people that social distancing is the new normal when shopping. Security is there to assist shoppers.
Kathey Hadley is the owner of Poshville in Hillsbrough Village, which reopened for the first time since March 23. It’s been a tough six weeks
“It may be the end of the year before we get back to normal,” Hadley said. “I think this is the new normal.”
All stores must practice social distancing, keep stores at 50 percent capacity, have hand sanitizers readily available and workers are required to wear masks.
Mayor John Cooper spoke about the importance of masks on Monday.
“Metro health has issued amended order #4 encouraging everyone in Davidson County to wear face coverings in public,” Cooper said.
The order requires all workers on the job to wear masks to protect themselves and their customers.
Hadley said she has been preparing for this day for weeks and getting ready to follow the mayor’s protocol for reopening
“We’ve been deep cleaning doing standard business things so we can be up and running immediately,” Hadley said.
Just down the street at the Altered State Dress Shop, Savannah Bernard could barely contain her enthusiasm
“So excited to be open right now,” Bernard said.
Bernard said customer safety is a priority and continuing to learn what works and what doesn’t
“It’s a learning curve I feel like we’re the guinea pigs for what’s best for our guests, if their safe, we’re good,” Bernard said.
There weren’t many customers at the Opry Mills on Monday, and will people have the ability financially to shop is the next question.
Initially mall hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will open an hour earlier for mall walkers for exercising.
