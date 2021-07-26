CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The ceiling near the main entrance of the Governors Square Mall in Clarksville partially collapsed during the Sunday evening storms sweeping through Middle Tennessee.
In a video shared to Facebook, you can see the holes in the ceiling with people screaming around the area.
Clarksville was issued a flash flood warning until 7:15 p.m. and the mall quickly became the target for water, filling the parking lot and leaving drivers stranded as their cars fill with water.
News4 has reached out to the mall for comment on damages.
If you have any storm damage you would like to submit to News4, click here.
