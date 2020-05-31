NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At least three shopping centers in Tennessee are closed on Sunday.
CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin tweeted that their shopping center was closed ton Sunday "in light of current unrest and in an abundance of caution."
In light of current unrest and in an abundance of caution, CoolSprings Galleria is closed today. Check our social media channels or our website for the most up-to-date hours and information. https://t.co/1F7KQ1mTh1— CoolSprings Galleria (@ShopCoolSprings) May 31, 2020
Security at the Opry Mills confirmed the shopping center was also closed on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the Mall at Green Hills has announced it will be closed as well.
In addition, WeGo Public Transit has also announced service has been temporarily suspended to the Opry Mills stop along 34 Opry Mills per the mall's request.
WeGo said it will resume service as quickly as possible.
Effective today, service has been temporarily suspended to the Opry Mills stop along 34 Opry Mills per the mall’s request. We will resume service as quickly as possible.— WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) May 31, 2020
News 4 crews observed the entrances at Opry Mills were closed on Sunday afternoon. Security at the Opry Mills said the shopping center was planning to reopen on Monday.
