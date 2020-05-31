NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Mall at Green Hills has announced it will be closed today, Sunday, May 31.
In addition, WeGo Public Transit has also announced service has been temporarily suspended to the Opry Mills stop along 34 Opry Mills per the mall's request.
WeGo said it will resume service as quickly as possible.
Effective today, service has been temporarily suspended to the Opry Mills stop along 34 Opry Mills per the mall’s request. We will resume service as quickly as possible.— WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) May 31, 2020
