NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A male is on life support after a shooting on Jefferson Street.
According to police, the victim was at a party/fundraiser at The Last Hole on Jefferson Street when 2-3 shots were fired at the victim; he was hit twice.
He was driven by a female who was at the event at The Last Hole to General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his head. At around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to General Hospital on the call of the victim being dropped off. He was then transported to Vanderbilt.
The trauma physician told police the victim is currently on life support with non-survivable injuries.
Police say there currently are no witnesses to the shooting although allegedly there were 100-150 people at The Last Hole when it happened.
The investigation is ongoing.
