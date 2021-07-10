NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department announced that an unidentified adult male pedestrian was hit and killed early Saturday morning.
Police said around 1:10am on I-40 East near Fesslers Lane, a man wearing black pants and a black shirt was walking on the interstate when he was struck by a driver in a Chevrolet Traverse.
The driver of the Chevy stopped to call the police after the incident occurred. Police added that no charges are expected against the driver.
According to police, the pedestrian hit and killed did not have any identification on his person and fingerprint analysis is being conducted to determine who he is.
Police are asking anyone with information about his identity to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.
