NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Children are headed back to the classroom around the midstate, and some of them might be showing symptoms that could make their peers and teachers uncomfortable.
But that doesn't necessarily mean they're infected with COVID-19.
"Someone who has a coronavirus infection really can present with a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, fatigue and sometimes they have a loss of taste and smell but very frequently people with allergies, and severe allergies, and asthma can have very similar symptoms," said Dr. Sandra Hong.
Dr. Hong is an allergist with the Cleveland Clinic. She says now more than ever it's important to make sure your child's school is aware of asthma and allergies and they are part of the plan to treat any potential flare-ups.
Hong says most symptoms can be treated with an emergency inhaler for asthmatics or an over-the-counter antihistamine for allergy sufferers.
She also says it's perfectly safe for kids with asthma to wear masks at school.
