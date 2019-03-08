NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A group of Middle Tennessee women wants to make Nashville the "It City" for women in business.
On this International Women's Day, they launched the group "AdvancingWomen in Nashville on the Tractor Supply campus in Brentwood.
In an energetic panel discussion, more than 200 attendees heard from Nashville business leaders on topics such as how to attract more female leaders, the challenges of women in corporate boardrooms, and the importance of men in that process.
Following the hour-long discussion, the group broke into round-table talks to brainstorm specific ways to help elevate women in their workplaces.
Panelists included Carnell Elliott, Dell Nashville Site Director; Sharon Roberson, YWCA President & CEO; Yanika “Nikki” Smith-Bartley, VP & Special Counsel Diversity & Inclusion at Asurion; and Dr. Candace Warner, CEO/founder of people3.
News4 anchor Tracy Kornet moderated the panel.
Organizers say you can help CREATE a more gender-balanced world by:
- Celebrating women's achievement.
- Raising awareness against bias.
- And taking action for equality.
Eleven Nashville businesses sponsored the inaugural meeting.
To learn more about advancing women in Nashville, go to https://advancingwomeninnashville.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.