NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new surge in coronavirus cases is posing another dilemma for millions of Americans.
What happens if you don't have a will and other estate planning documents?
"Black Panther" movie star Chadwick Boseman lost his battle with cancer two months ago. His wife is now dealing with courts to determine what happens to part of his estate.
"You work your whole life to accumulate your property, you want to make sure that it goes to the people you care about," said Estate Planning Attorney Bernard Krooks.
Experts say, without a will, that may not happen.
Boseman died without one, leaving almost $1 million in his estate in what's known as probate. That's a legal process that distributes assets after death.
New numbers are out, showing the majority of Americans — 62 percent — don't have a will.
Krooks says if you're critically ill, you'll need more than just a will.
"No matter how much or how little you're worth. You all need a healthcare power of attorney healthcare proxy, living will, durable power of attorney and other financial directives to make sure that your wishes are carried out," he said. "If you become incapacitated but don't necessarily pass away right away."
The price tag for the documents widely vary.
A comprehensive estate plan can cost up to several thousand dollars- but you can start with a basic will online for less than $100.
