NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. It’s a special day to let your special someone know just how much you care.
Dr. Gary Lewandowski studies relationships at Monmouth University. He said that Valentine’s Day is fine, but the real opportunity, and work, come the other 364 days per year.
“As someone who studies and talks about relationships and writes about relationships, it's one of those things that everyone just assumes that I absolutely love Valentine's Day,” said Lewandowski.
Lewandowski believes that any day partners step back and evaluate and celebrate their relationships is a good day. This should not be a once-a-year thing.
“I don't think that necessarily has to be on the 14th day of the second month of the year,” Lewandowski said. “I think it should be something that we should make regular time for. You should have a Valentine's Day, a relationship celebration day, so to speak at least once a month. It needs to be a regular event.”
According to Lewandowski, the best relationships take work. In order to maintain them. partners have to prioritize them.
“We just assume wrongly that the very best relationships take no effort, right,” Lewandowski said. “We kind of put our relationship on autopilot. We take our relationship for granted. It's so easy because our partner is so close to us, and we know that they love us to prioritize—almost every other aspect of our life.”
Dr. Lewandowski is the author of the book “Stronger Than You Think, The 10 Blind Spots That Undermine Your Relationship and How To See Past Them.”
