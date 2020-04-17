Four guys have each had their lives touched in very different ways by the pandemic. Their four stories are unified by a common goal. Make 'em laugh.
Busting out our old VHS tapes and our stacks of DVDs, we looked back asking, 'What is the single greatest comedy of all time?'
We asked these guys. Jeremy Lee. Eddie Holt. Rich Smith. Nate Usher.
"To me, Best in Show, Spaceballs," said Jeremy.
"It's either Happy Gilmore or Waiting for Guffman," said Eddie.
"Talladega Nights," said Rich.
"Well, I'm a man of sophisticated comedic taste," Nate told us, a chicken tucked under his arm. "Oh, this is Kaitlyn, my service chicken."
These guys study this stuff, students in the school of comedy. Did we mention they're a barbershop quartet?
Using the Acapella app, the guys are still locking chords, even though the four are spaced a span of 60 miles. They've been recording parody songs for their Facebook page, singing about everything from social distancing to the toilet paper shortage.
"The name of the group is B-List," said Jeremy.
"It's because we're not A-List," added Eddie. "We do our best, so yeah."
"We are as mediocre as could possibly be," said Nate. "Divorcees seem to like us a lot. That's our niche."
The truth is, just like all the rest of us, isolation has changed home for the guys.
Eddie's wife is on the front line working as a nurse.
"I work in the main office of Nashville School of the Arts," said Jeremy. "Our senior class may not have their graduation ceremony this year."
"I'm an airline pilot," said Nate. "We're only flying essential workers, medical supplies. I have to isolate from my family every time I come home."
For Rich, there has been something good to come from this.
"I've been able to spend more time with my family, actually, which is a big deal," he said.
Trying to maintain structure, the Barbershop Harmony Society's Music City Chorus has been practicing in online Zoom meetings.
For their audience, the many out there struggling in this time, B-List wants to provide a chance to smile. Like a great old comedy once said, 'Make em laugh. Make em laugh. Make em laugh.'
"It's just to lighten the load off people," said Jeremy.
"It's not always easy, but that's what we want to do," said Eddie.
"It's to be a point of light in this difficult time," said Rich.
