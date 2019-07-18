NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Colby Hitchcock has been dealing with heart issues since birth.
His family has been documenting his condition and story for the past six years. Thursday, the Make A Wish foundation gave Colby one of the biggest thrills of his life, introducing him to international soccer superstar Lionel Messi.
"It feels amazing," Colby said.
"Seeing the look on his face is going to keep me going for a while," Connor Sparrow of Nashville Soccer Club said. "It's one of those moments of human emotions that's unbelievable."
